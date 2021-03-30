Manager Alex Cora said Andriese rejoined the team Tuesday and is slated to begin the season in the bullpen, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Andriese had been away from the team for only a few days due to COVID-19-related contact-tracing concerns, so he should be ready to go for Opening Day. Though Eduardo Rodriguez (arm) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Red Sox are expected to turn to Tanner Houck rather than Andriese to fill in as the fifth starter to begin the season.