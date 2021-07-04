Andriese (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in a third of an inning to take the loss in extra innings to the Athletics.

The Red Sox staked Andriese to a two-run lead in the top of the 12th inning, and he gave it all away in just 13 pitches during the bottom of half of the frame. The right-hander got off to a brilliant start in April but has gone south since the beginning of May. He has a 7.99 ERA while permitting seven home runs over 23.2 innings in the last 16 games. The downturn could be attributed to usage -- Andriese has gone more than a week without pitching three times since the beginning of June -- as Boston has not needed its go-to multi-inning reliever often. Manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Andriese is still needed.