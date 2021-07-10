The Red Sox are placing Andriese on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Andriese was limping after the final pitch of his two-run inning Friday. He will be sidelined until after the All-Star break, at which point he figures to be demoted to Triple-A due to his abysmal performance the past couple months. Andriese posted a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings across nine April appearances, but he has pitched to an 8.39 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 24.2 innings since. He's also blown three saves and taken two losses since the start of May. The Red Sox have yet to announce a corresponding move.