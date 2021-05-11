Andriese (1-2) picked up the loss Monday, when he allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over two-plus innings against Baltimore.

Andriese was well rested and ready to pitch multiple innings when he came on in the sixth inning for starter Martin Perez. The game was tied at one apiece but not for long. The first batter faced, Trey Mancini, took him deep over the center field wall. Andriese was later victimized by a fluky triple off the bat of Cedric Mullens. Andriese has been a convenient pocket-knife out of the bullpen, working in a variety of situations, but he's hit a rough patch since the start of May. He's lost twice and allowed seven runs on 11 hits and three walks over his last four outings.