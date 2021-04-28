Andriese pitched a perfect eighth inning for his second hold in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
The eighth inning of a close game is usually a situation for Adam Ottavino, but he had pitched three of the previous four games. Andriese is pitching well in a variety of bullpen roles, permitting just two earned runs and striking out 11 over 12.2 innings.
