Andriese allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out two over three innings in Saturday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta lasted just 3.2 innings, leaving it to the bullpen to get through the game. After Josh Taylor finished the fourth, Andriese held the White Sox in check until the Red Sox's bats heated up in the eighth inning. The right-hander has been the team's most versatile reliever, making effective multi-inning stints as he did Saturday -- his longest outing -- and high-leverage appearances in late innings. Andriese has a 1.86 ERA and just one clunker among his six appearances.