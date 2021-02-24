Boston manager Alex Cora said Andriese is being targeted for a swingman role, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "We're going to stretch him as a starter and see where we go throughout spring training," Cora said. "He'll be ready to do anything. He'll be our utility guy in the pitching staff.

Cora mentioned Brian Johnson who served in a similar role for the 2018 champion Red Sox when discussing Andriese's job in 2021. Johnson threw 99.1 innings in 2018, making 13 starts and 25 appearances out of the bullpen. It should be a familiar role for Andriese, who has made 50 starts and 123 relief appearances during a six-year career in MLB.