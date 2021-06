Andriese allowed one run on three hits and struck out five over three innings in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.

Houston's belligerent lineup chased starter Martin Perez early, so the Red Sox turned to their multi-inning reliever out of the bullpen. This was the sixth time in 19 outings that Andriese has thrown more than two innings. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 4.88 ERA over 27.2 innings.