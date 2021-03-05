Andriese struck out one over a scoreless two innings in Thursday's spring game against the Orioles.

Andriese retired all six batters faced during a strike-zone pounding outing. At this point, Andriese is being prepared as a starter and reliever and will likely pitch in both roles, but he could emerge in the rotation if Boston deploys a six-man rotation. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is working with a six-man starting staff during spring training but has not committed to that configuration for the regular season.