Andriese picked up the save Saturday, striking out one over a scoreless 10th inning in a 6-4 extra-inning win over Baltimore.

This was Boston's first game that was headed toward needing a ninth-inning closer, but Adam Ottavino surrendered a one-run lead by giving up two runs in the eighth inning. When Boston tied the game in the top of the ninth, Matt Barnes, who was going to get a save opportunity, came on and got the game into extra frames. After the Red Sox plated two in the top of the 10th, manager Alex Cora went with Andriese, whose primary role is that of a multi-inning reliever, for the save. Andriese has allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings. Two of his four appearances have lasted more than three outs.