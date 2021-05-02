Andriese (0-1) suffered his first loss Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one against Texas.
Andriese had been stellar out of the bullpen in a variety of role until Saturday's blowout. He entered the game with a 1.42 ERA.
