Andriese allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against Atlanta.

Andriese pitched in relief after game starter Tanner Houck. Both pitchers were on the fringe of the rotation, as Boston manager Alex Cora kicked around the idea of six-man rotation. Cora announced Tuesday he will go with a five-man rotation, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. He didn't name the five, but it's fairly obvious it will consist of Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Richards, Martin Perez and Nick Pivetta. As such, Andriese is expected to pitch in a swing role while Houck, who struggled mightily with command in Grapefruit League play, will likely head to the alternate site and eventually Triple-A Worcester.