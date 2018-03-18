Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Allows first spring run
Barnes allowed one run on two hits while striking out five over two innings Saturday against the Rays.
Barnes, who didn't allow a run in his five previous Grapefruit League outings, ran his fastball up to 98 mph Saturday and has struck out nine 12 over seven innings. He's one of the hard throwers the Red Sox can call on in the seventh or eighth innings. The trick for Barnes is to command better. The right-hander has walked 3.9 batters per nine innings over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Picks up extra-inning save•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Activated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Will be activated Friday•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Lands on DL with back injury•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Lit up in Sunday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Mechanical adjustments working•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...