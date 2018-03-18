Barnes allowed one run on two hits while striking out five over two innings Saturday against the Rays.

Barnes, who didn't allow a run in his five previous Grapefruit League outings, ran his fastball up to 98 mph Saturday and has struck out nine 12 over seven innings. He's one of the hard throwers the Red Sox can call on in the seventh or eighth innings. The trick for Barnes is to command better. The right-hander has walked 3.9 batters per nine innings over the last two seasons.