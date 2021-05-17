Barnes (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings to take the loss and the blown save against the Angels on Sunday.

Barnes got the last out in the eighth inning and recorded two outs to begin the ninth inning Sunday, but he gave up a single to Mike Trout before Shohei Ohtani blasted a go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference in the matchup. Barnes has converted on nine of his 10 save chances this year and has posted a 2.66 ERA and 0.54 WHIP in 20.1 innings.