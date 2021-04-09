Barnes struck out three over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 7-3 win over Baltimore.
Barnes had himself another dominant outing, needing just 11 pitches in a near-immaculate performance to dispatch the Orioles in a non-save situation. Through four innings, he's allowed one baserunner (a walk) and struck out nine of 13 batters faced. He's picked up where he left off in Grapefruit League play when struck out eight and allowed two hits in 5.1 scoreless innings. The Red Sox have not yet needed someone to save a game, but it's clear Barnes is ready if and when a closer is needed.