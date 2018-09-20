Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Barnes (hip) is "a full go" and "ready for game action" heading into Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cora added that he won't put Barnes immediately into high-leverage spots upon his return. The right-hander has been sidelined with left hip inflammation dating back to Sept. 3, but will have about a week and a half to get back into game shape before the start of the postseason.