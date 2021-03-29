Barnes was determined to have a non-infectious positive test for COVID-19 on Monday and is now back in camp, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Barnes looked like he might have to miss the start of the regular season following his positive test Saturday, but the result was evidently a false positive. Missing the start of camp may have left Adam Ottavino as the team's closer to start the year by default, but Barnes is now back in the battle. The winner of the job remains undetermined.