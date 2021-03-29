Barnes was determined to have a non-infectious positive test for COVID-19 on Monday and is now back in camp, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Barnes looked like he might have to miss the start of the regular season following his positive test Saturday, but the result was evidently a false positive. Missing the start of camp may have left Adam Ottavino as the team's closer to start the year by default, but Barnes is now back in the battle. The winner of the job remains undetermined.
More News
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Extends scoreless run•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Looks like closer in debut•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Not yet confirmed as closer•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Gets $4.5 million from Sox•
-
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Picks up one-out save•