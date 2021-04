Barnes allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning in Friday's 6-5 win over Seattle.

Barnes entered the ninth inning in a non-save situation with a mission to close out Boston's win and surrendered a three-run home run to Kyle Seager before getting the final out. He'd been sharp in all of his previous outings and entered the night with a 0.90 ERA and a 17:2 K:BB ratio.