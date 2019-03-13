Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Better, not good, in second outing
Barnes allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning Tuesday against the Tigers.
Barnes wriggled out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam by striking out Victor Reyes. It was the second straight outing in which Barnes labored; he gave up four hits and three runs in his first appearance. He placed the blame on his curveball. "The curveball command was bad today," Barnes told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I couldn't throw it for a strike. I thought it was an improvement on last outing. I thought the fastball played better today than it had. Command overall with the fastball didn't miss by much." Barnes is being watched carefully this spring because he has been mentioned -- along with Ryan Brasier -- as a candidate to receive save opportunities. Manager Alex Cora has not decided to go with a set closer or a variety of arms for saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...