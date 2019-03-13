Barnes allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning Tuesday against the Tigers.

Barnes wriggled out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam by striking out Victor Reyes. It was the second straight outing in which Barnes labored; he gave up four hits and three runs in his first appearance. He placed the blame on his curveball. "The curveball command was bad today," Barnes told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I couldn't throw it for a strike. I thought it was an improvement on last outing. I thought the fastball played better today than it had. Command overall with the fastball didn't miss by much." Barnes is being watched carefully this spring because he has been mentioned -- along with Ryan Brasier -- as a candidate to receive save opportunities. Manager Alex Cora has not decided to go with a set closer or a variety of arms for saves.