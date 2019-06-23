Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Blows another save
Barnes (3-2) was charged with a blown save and took the loss after surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks Saturday versus the Blue Jays. He had two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.
Barnes started the eighth inning with a 6-5 lead but was removed with the bases loaded after giving up one run on two singles, two walks and a pair of wild pitches. Two of his runners then came around to score. The 29-year-old now has five blown saves in nine chances and has earned only one save in his last 20 appearances while the Red Sox continue to utilize a committee for the ninth-inning role.
