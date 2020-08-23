Barnes (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one to blow the save and take the loss Saturday against the Orioles.

Barnes was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning. The save chance had a higher degree of difficulty considering a runner began on second base, but he also struggled to find the strike zone, allowing one run to score on a wild pitch and also issuing a free pass. After a successful save conversion on Friday, Barnes has worked in the closer role since Brandon Workman was dealt and should get the majority of save chances going forward, unless he runs into consistent struggles in the role.