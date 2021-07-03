Barnes (4-2) gave up a run and struck out two batters in one inning Friday, earning a win after blowing the save against Oakland.

Barnes coughed up a leadoff, game-tying homer to Elvis Andrus in the ninth inning. It was just the second long ball he's given up in his last 17 appearances. He had converted his previous four save chances and hadn't been charged with an earned run since June 15. His ERA bumped up to 2.75 with a 61:9 K:BB through 36 innings this season. Barnes has 18 saves in 22 opportunities.