Barnes blew his fourth save in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Yankees. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Boston's bullpen failed to support starter Martin Perez, who pitched a gem and left with a 4-0 lead. Barnes surrendered a game-tying home run to Gary Sanchez, the fourth home run he's allowed in 21.2 innings (1.7 HR/9).