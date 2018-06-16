Barnes (0-2) took the loss and blew the save against the Mariners on Friday, giving up two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk over his one inning of work in a 7-6 defeat for the Red Sox.

Barnes couldn't hold a 6-5 lead, relinquishing Boston's one-run advantage by giving up what turned out to be a game-winning pinch-hit two run double to Seattle's Denard Span. He's still putting up great numbers this season with a 2.93 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 30.2 innings, but he's been vulnerable of late, giving up four earned runs over his last three appearances.