Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Blows save in loss
Barnes (0-2) took the loss and blew the save against the Mariners on Friday, giving up two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk over his one inning of work in a 7-6 defeat for the Red Sox.
Barnes couldn't hold a 6-5 lead, relinquishing Boston's one-run advantage by giving up what turned out to be a game-winning pinch-hit two run double to Seattle's Denard Span. He's still putting up great numbers this season with a 2.93 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 30.2 innings, but he's been vulnerable of late, giving up four earned runs over his last three appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...