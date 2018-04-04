Barnes allowed one run on two walks and a hit while striking out one over one inning in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Barnes was the logical choice to save the game in the 11th inning after Boston plated a run in the top half of the inning. Craig Kimbrel was used in the 10th and Barnes had authored three impressive scoreless outings to start the season. Facing the best part of the Marlins' order, he dispatched the first two batters before he walked two and gave up a game-tying double. He nearly was tagged with a loss, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts gunned down Justin Bour at home plate. Barnes remains a trusted member of the setup crew, but walks have been a constant since being converted to a reliever in the majors.