Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Blows save Tuesday
Barnes allowed one run on two walks and a hit while striking out one over one inning in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.
Barnes was the logical choice to save the game in the 11th inning after Boston plated a run in the top half of the inning. Craig Kimbrel was used in the 10th and Barnes had authored three impressive scoreless outings to start the season. Facing the best part of the Marlins' order, he dispatched the first two batters before he walked two and gave up a game-tying double. He nearly was tagged with a loss, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts gunned down Justin Bour at home plate. Barnes remains a trusted member of the setup crew, but walks have been a constant since being converted to a reliever in the majors.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...