Barnes gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one through 0.2 innings of relief work against the Rangers on Monday.

Barnes entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead , but quickly surrendered the lead to record his fourth blown save. The 28-year-old only has one save in the last month and is firmly entrenched in a committee. Barnes has four saves and a 3.76 ERA through 26.1 innings this season.