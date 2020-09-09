Barnes (1-3) blew the save and took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

After the Red Sox took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning, Barnes came out for the bottom of the seventh and immediately walked J.T. Realmuto on four pitches, setting the stage for an eventual walkoff single by rookie Alec Bohm. When Boston had another late lead to protect in the nightcap, it was Marcus Walden who got the call in the seventh instead. Barnes is 4-for-6 in converting save chances since taking over as closer, and his 5.40 ERA and 23:11 K:BB through 16.2 innings on the season don't inspire a lot of confidence.