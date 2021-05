Barnes walked one and struck out three over one inning to earn the save in Thursday's 8-7 come-from-behind win over Toronto.

The Red Sox were down two entering the top of the ninth, when they plated three and gave Barnes a chance to lock down his 10th save in 11 opportunities. He featured his best fastball of the season, as measured by velocity, topping out at 98.7 mph and averaging 98.1. His average for the season is 95.8.