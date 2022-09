Barnes allowed three hits over a scoreless third of an inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas.

Barnes got the call in a save situation, opening the ninth inning of a 5-3 game, but couldn't lock down the save. He left with the bases loaded, and John Schreiber got the final two outs. Barnes remains in the work for high-leverage outs and save opportunities, as Tanner Houck (back) will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the regular season.