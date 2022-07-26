Barnes (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Barnes has already made five rehab outings between rookie ball and Triple-A Worcester, and he'll continue the minor-league assignment Tuesday with Portland. Manager Alex Cora said the veteran right-hander is also scheduled to pitch back-to-back days Friday and Saturday, which could be the final hurdle before being reinstated from the injured list next week.