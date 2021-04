Barnes struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn a save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

Barnes needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to strike out Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith in order. The 30-year-old Barnes has picked up three saves in four days and now has six in 13 appearances this season. He's posted a 2.57 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 14 innings as the Red Sox's closer.