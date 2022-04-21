Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Barnes to be the closer and believes the pitcher is close to being able to fill the role, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I've been saying all along, for me, if Matty (Barnes) gets to where we want to and we do believe he's very close, it will be great for him to get that ninth inning because he can get lefties and righties out," Cora said.

Cora has managed with a closer-by-committee for now, but he prefers the structure of set roles. Three relievers -- Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock -- have recorded saves thus far. Barnes made his fourth appearance of the season Wednesday, allowing a run on one hit and a wild pitch while striking out one. He's allowed three runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four innings.