Barnes allowed one run on two hits over the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Barnes entered to pitch the eighth after seven dominant innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi and got two quick outs. However, Cedric Mullins blooped a double, which was followed by a Anthony Santander run-scoring single. While Saturday's outcome can be attributed to bad luck -- Mullins' double had an 83.1 mph exit velocity -- Barnes has been unreliable thus far. He has a 5.87 ERA with four walks (1.2 K/BB) over 7.2 innings.