Barnes could serve as the Red Sox's primary closer after Brandon Workman was traded to the Phillies on Friday.

Barnes was considered the favorite to close out games heading into the 2019 season, but he only converted on four of his 12 save chances. He still put together a fairly solid stat line with a 3.78 ERA and 110:38 K:BB over 64.1 innings as he made 70 relief appearances last season. He's been slightly less effective with a 5.59 ERA in 9.2 innings across his first nine appearances this season, but he could be thrust into the closer's role with Workman out of the picture for Boston. Barnes' value is slightly limited by his lackluster results combined with the Red Sox's struggles to string together wins this season, but the right-hander now has much more fantasy relevance as Boston's likely closer.