Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Earns hold
Barnes pitched two perfect innings Sunday, striking out two batters and earning his first hold in a 1-0 win over Arizona.
Barnes has been used in a non-save situation in each of his last two outings, with Ryan Brasier picking up a save in both of those appearances. It appears that the 28-year-old will work mostly in high-leverage situations as opposed to being the team's main closer. Still, it's early in the year and both Barnes and Brasier are worth owning until the picture is a bit clearer.
