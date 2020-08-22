Barnes fired one scoreless inning as he earned the save Friday against the Orioles. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out zero.

Barnes was used in the ninth inning after Brandon Workman was traded to the Phillies earlier Friday. While Barnes should be the favorite for the Red Sox's save opportunities, manager Ron Roenicke said after the game that he wouldn't be used as a traditional closer, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. It appears as though the Red Sox will use him in high-leverage situations late in games, even if those situations aren't in the ninth inning. Although Roenicke wouldn't commit to using Barnes as a traditional closer, he said that he'd likely get the majority of the team's save opportunities.