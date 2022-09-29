Barnes picked up the save Wednesday in a scoreless inning against the Orioles. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Barnes allowed a leadoff single which was quickly erased by a double play but proceeded to walk the next batter before striking out Adley Rutschman to end the game. The save was his sixth save of the season and first since Sept. 11. He now has a streak of 10 straight appearances without allowing a run dating back to Aug. 31, dropping his ERA from 6.04 to 4.54 in the process.