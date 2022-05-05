Barnes (0-2) was tagged with Wednesday's loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in a 10-5 extra-inning defeat to the Angels.

Barnes entered to start the 10th inning and got the first two batters before Taylor Ward took him deep. A Mike Trout single and Shohei Ohtani walk ensued and Barnes was removed, but those runs came in thanks to Hirokazu Sawamura. In all, Boston relievers allowed seven runs (two home runs) over the final two innings and blew their league-leading fifth save. Barnes' ERA climbed to 8.64 this season and is 6.92 since he signed an extension with the club in 2021.