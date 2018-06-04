Barnes struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his 14th hold in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

The outing extended Barnes' scoreless streak to 11 innings (10 games), in which he's shaved his ERA to 2.10, struck out 14 and walked just three. The Ks will always be there for the hard-throwing right-hander, but the free passes are what jump out. When Barnes gets into trouble, the culprit is typically bases on balls -- he's walked 4.2 per nine innings this season and 3.7 for his career.