Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Extends scoreless innings streak
Barnes struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn his 14th hold in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Astros.
The outing extended Barnes' scoreless streak to 11 innings (10 games), in which he's shaved his ERA to 2.10, struck out 14 and walked just three. The K's will always be there for the hard-throwing right-hander, but the free passes are what jump out. When Barnes gets into trouble, the culprit is typically bases on balls -- he's walked 4.2 per nine innings this season and 3.7 for his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...