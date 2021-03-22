Barnes struck out two over a perfect ninth inning in Sunday's spring game against Pittsburgh.
Barnes authored his fourth scoreless outing of the spring and has struck out eight over 4.1 innings. Those numbers appear to be closer worthy, but manager Alex Cora still hasn't named one. Barnes and Adam Ottavino, who has allowed one unearned run in 4.1 innings, are in the mix. Each has pitched the ninth inning of a game, and while the ninth inning of spring contests often are not against a opponent's best hitters, it does give a pitcher a chance to prepare for closing.