Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Facing live hitters Monday
Barnes (shoulder) will face live batters Monday for the first time in his rehab, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Barnes threw yet another bullpen session at Fenway South in Fort Myers on Thursday and is ready for the next challenge. He's been sidelined since the end of May.
