Barnes picked up his second save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins. He walked one and struck out across his lone inning on the mound.

Barnes slammed the door shut in the seventh -- and final -- inning of the game, though he wasn't as composed as one would've expected and only tossed 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes. He fanned two in the process, though, and now he owns a 14:2 K:BB over his first six appearances (seven innings) of the campaign.