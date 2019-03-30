Barnes pitched the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season during Friday's come-from-behind win against the Mariners, working a clean inning with two strikeouts.

Barnes looked good in the process, with the other takeaway being that Ryan Brasier was also available after neither pitched in Thursday's opener. The Boston closer situation was and still is one of the more uncertain ones around baseball, but Barnes was expected to be the leading closer candidate and certainly held serve in this one. It'll be interesting to see what happens if the defending champs get another save opportunity right away again Saturday.