Red Sox's Matt Barnes: First save for 2019 Red Sox
Barnes pitched the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season during Friday's come-from-behind win against the Mariners, working a clean inning with two strikeouts.
Barnes looked good in the process, with the other takeaway being that Ryan Brasier was also available after neither pitched in Thursday's opener. The Boston closer situation was and still is one of the more uncertain ones around baseball, but Barnes was expected to be the leading closer candidate and certainly held serve in this one. It'll be interesting to see what happens if the defending champs get another save opportunity right away again Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...