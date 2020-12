Barnes agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old righty logged his worst ERA (4.30) since 2015, but he also notched nine saves in 24 appearances. He has proven to be a capable setup man, but he would probably open the year as Boston's closer if they don't add any superior relievers this offseason.