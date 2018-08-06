Barnes (4-3) set down the side in order, striking out one, in the 10th inning and picked up the win in Boston's 5-4 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.

Barnes' quick work set the stage for Andrew Benintendi's walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th. He's been stellar since mid-June, sporting a 1.04 ERA while striking out 34 over 17.1 innings. There had been talk of Boston trading for a reliever at the trade deadline, but the team appears happy with the current crop. Barnes has a 2.25 ERA (1.97 FIP) with a 14.1 K/9 while allowing just one home run over 48 innings.