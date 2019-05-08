Barnes had one strikeout and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win at Baltimore.

Barnes entered with two outs in the eighth inning and the tying run on base, but escaped with a strikeout. The Red Sox tacked on a pair of insurances runs in the ninth inning to make it a relatively easy save for the 28-year-old. Barnes has a 1.88 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB over 14.1 innings and has converted 3-of-5 save chances, as he should continue to be utilized as a high-leverage option by manager Alex Cora.