Barnes gave up two hits, including a solo home run, and struck out two in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander had a big enough cushion to withstand Teoscar Hernandez's blast, but this was still the second time in three appearances since taking over the closer role that Barnes has been scored upon. On the season, the right-hander has a rough 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB through 12 innings, and manager Ron Roenicke may look at other options in the ninth inning if Barnes continues to be shaky.