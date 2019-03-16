Barnes allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning Saturday against Atlanta.

This was bets of Barnes' three Grapefruit League outings. He battled fastball command the first time out followed by his curveball in his second outing. Saturday's appearance provides a semblance of relief for those betting on Barnes being Boston's closer.

