Barnes is expected to begin the season as the setup man for closer Brandon Workman, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Workman was officially named Boston's closer to start the season, but Barnes should still see plenty of high-leverage opportunities. The 30-year-old has recorded 20-plus holds in each of the past three seasons and has continually increased his strikeout total, finishing with 110 strikeouts over 64.1 innings last season. Given those numbers, Barnes should still have some fantasy value as a high-leverage reliever, especially since he's likely the next man up for saves behind Workman.